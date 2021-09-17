95 mln Chinese aged 12-17 receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Xinhua) 09:51, September 17, 2021

A girl receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point in Jingning She Autonomous County in Lishui, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Suren)

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 95 million Chinese aged between 12 and 17 had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday.

Over 170 million shots had been administered in total to people of this age group, said Lei Zhenglong, an NHC official on epidemic control, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response.

More than 200 million people aged 60 or above had also been vaccinated against coronavirus, with a total of 390 million jabs given, he added.

