China encourages spot checks of COVID-19 testing among students, teachers

Xinhua) 09:48, September 17, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Yangdong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Border areas and other regions with frequent movement of inbound personnel are encouraged to take regular or aperiodic nucleic acid testing for teachers and students on a pro-rata basis, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The latest COVID-19 resurgence in Fujian Province was first detected in a spot check for students by the school, said Wan Lijun, an official with the MOE, at a press conference Thursday in Beijing.

Wan said that the ministry advocates the practice of such tests elsewhere in China.

