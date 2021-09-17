China encourages spot checks of COVID-19 testing among students, teachers
A medical worker collects a swab sample from a student for nucleic acid testing at No. 9 middle school in Longyan, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Zhou Yangdong/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Border areas and other regions with frequent movement of inbound personnel are encouraged to take regular or aperiodic nucleic acid testing for teachers and students on a pro-rata basis, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).
The latest COVID-19 resurgence in Fujian Province was first detected in a spot check for students by the school, said Wan Lijun, an official with the MOE, at a press conference Thursday in Beijing.
Wan said that the ministry advocates the practice of such tests elsewhere in China.
