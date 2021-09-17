China curtails public transport in Fujian's COVID-19 risk areas
A health worker collects swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Xianyou County, Putian City, east China's Fujian Province, Sept. 16, 2021.(Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China will curtail public transport service in COVID-19 risk areas in east China's Fujian Province, the Ministry of Transport said Thursday.
Local authorities will suspend intercity bus, taxi and ride-hailing service in COVID-19 high and medium risk areas in Fujian.
The public should be informed of the changes and get full fare refund, the ministry said.
Fujian Province reported 48 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the cities of Xiamen, Quanzhou and Putian Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.
The province has reported 200 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases since Sept. 10, and all patients are in hospital. Four local asymptomatic carriers are under medical observation and quarantine.
