China to continue to help enhance international arms control, disarmament system

Xinhua) 09:27, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday said China will continue to promote arms control diplomacy to safeguard the country's security and development interests while making contribution to international peace and development.

Wang made the remarks when speaking via video link at a conference commemorating the 20th founding anniversary of the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA).

Wang said the CACDA has made efforts to promote academic research and non-governmental activities in the area of arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation. It has also actively introduced China's policies and proposals in these areas.

Wang said arms control diplomacy with Chinese characteristics that embodies the responsibility of China as a major country should be further developed to make contribution to world peace and security.

China will continue to play its role in safeguarding and promoting global strategic stability, and enhancing and improving international system of arms control and disarmament, Wang said.

