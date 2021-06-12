China pledges unwavering efforts to advance disarmament, non-proliferation

Xinhua) 13:18, June 12, 2021

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday pledged unwavering efforts to work with all parties in advancing international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation processes, to make new contributions to building a world of lasting peace and universal security.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks when addressing the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva via video link.

Wang noted Chinese President Xi Jinping has in January called on the world to "let the torch of multilateralism light up humanity's way forward" at the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda.

Calling multilateralism the right way of the world, Wang said all countries should stay committed to the path, uphold a new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work to advance the international arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation processes.

To this end, Wang proposed jointly maintaining global strategic stability, abiding by international arms control treaties, addressing the non-proliferation issue via negotiations, and improving global security governance in new frontiers.

Wang said China highly appreciates the disarmament agenda proposed by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and will continue to contribute to its implementation.

As the single multilateral disarmament negotiating forum of the international community, the Conference on Disarmament needs to keep pace with the times and strive to be innovative, Wang added.

Wang urged member states to strengthen coordination, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns, and formulate a comprehensive and balanced program of work to commence the substantive work at an early date.

