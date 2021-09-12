We Are China

China sends working group to virus-hit Putian city

Xinhua) 10:52, September 12, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission on Saturday dispatched a working group to guide the COVID-19 prevention and control efforts in Putian, east China's Fujian Province.

Putian reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and four asymptomatic cases on Friday.

