Communist Party of Cuba slams attempts to politicize, stigmatize COVID-19 origins

Xinhua) 14:35, September 11, 2021

HAVANA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) has condemned attempts by the United States to manipulate the origins tracing of COVID-19 for political gains, according to a statement published Friday on the PCC's website.

The so-called report on the origins of COVID-19 compiled by the U.S. intelligence community recently politicizes, stigmatizes, and singularizes COVID-19 origins, Juan Carlos Marsan Aguilera, deputy head of the International Relations Department of the PCC Central Committee, was quoted as saying.

During an online meeting of the Sao Paulo Forum (FSP) held Thursday, the official said, "the U.S. intention to blame the People's Republic of China for the origins of the virus is another attempt by the North American nation to manipulate the COVID-19 crisis to benefit their political interests."

He said the U.S. report lacks scientific evidence and clarity, adding the joint report on origins tracing done by the World Health Organization and Chinese scientists in early 2021 has laid out scientific, professional and authorized conclusions.

A declaration issued on Thursday after the meeting highlighted "China's efforts to provide vaccines to various countries, including Latin America, as an important contribution to global cooperation in the fight against pandemics."

"The virus knows no borders or nations. Only with the solidarity of the entire international community can we be victorious against the virus," the declaration said.

"The union of all countries, respecting international solidarity and cooperation, is fundamental at this time to be victorious in the face of the pandemic and overcome this difficult moment in our history, laying the foundations for a better future for all humanity," it added.

