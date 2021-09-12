Chinese envoy calls for peace, stability in Libya

Xinhua) 09:25, September 12, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called for peace and stability in Libya and the holding of elections there as scheduled for Dec. 24.

Libya is currently at a critical stage, said Dai Bing, the charge d'affaires at the Chinese Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Libya has started the process of national reconciliation. Various parties have held several rounds of discussions on the preparations for elections, he said.

China hopes all parties will fully demonstrate political will, reach consensus on a constitution and electoral laws as soon as possible, and ensure the elections are held as scheduled, in order to promote a comprehensive and inclusive political transition process, he said.

Maintaining the cease-fire and achieving security and stability are the cornerstone of national reconstruction, he told the Security Council.

The withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries is a core issue for security in Libya. Any plan should ensure a balanced and orderly withdrawal of the combatants to avoid instability and meet the security needs of neighboring countries, said Dai.

China encourages Libya to cooperate with neighboring countries on border management; disarmament, demobilization and reintegration; counterterrorism; and preventing an illegal cross-border movement of armed elements and weapons, he said.

China attaches importance to the United Nations mission in Libya and supports the extension of its mandate.

At present, the humanitarian situation in Libya is grim. And the negative impact of Security Council sanctions on civilians should be reduced, he said.

Libya is in a crucial period of national reconstruction. The international community should lend a helping hand to Libya and provide more economic assistance and support to end the pandemic, he added.

China is ready to work with the rest of the international community to contribute more to lasting peace and development in Libya, he said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)