China supports UN's leading role in political solution of Libyan issue: envoy

July 15, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China supports the United Nations (UN) in continuing to play a leading role in advancing a political solution to the Libyan issue, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, on Thursday.

"With the support of the international community and the joint efforts of all Libyan parties, the ceasefire has been maintained on the whole, and the parties are committed to ending the war and pushing Libya onto peace and reconstruction through the general elections to be held December this year," Dai told the Security Council ministerial-level briefing on the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and on the situation in the country.

"China hopes that all parties will respond positively to the expectations of the international community, strengthen dialogue and consultation, properly resolve outstanding issues such as the constitutional basis of the general election, and hold elections according to the roadmap," said Dai.

"China supports UNSMIL in following the Council's mandate to actively coordinate more practical actions to determine the legal framework and overall arrangements for the election, and help the Libyan Government advance preparations for the general election," he added.

On the reopening of the main coastal road across the frozen front line, a sign of progress in the fragile peace process, Dai said that China welcomes the new government's announcement to open the Sirte coastal highway. "This is an important measure to implement the ceasefire monitoring mechanism. China looks forward to an early deployment of the UNSMIL ceasefire monitoring team."

"The international community should continue to support the Libyan government in fighting the pandemic and provide vaccine assistance," the envoy said.

