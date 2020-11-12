EU condemns killing of lawyer in eastern Libya

TRIPOLI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) Delegation to Libya on Wednesday condemned the killing of a lawyer in the eastern city of Benghazi.

"We strongly condemn the heinous killing of Ms. Hanan al-Barasi, a prominent Libyan lawyer and activist, in Benghazi yesterday," the delegation said in a statement, urging the Libyan authorities "to urgently launch a credible investigation into this killing and bring the perpetrators to justice."

"Activists, lawyers and members of civil society are being targeted to silence the independent voices in Libya. The continued committing of murders, kidnappings and other criminal acts threaten the peace process and undermine the many efforts for stability and justice in Libya," it said.

The statement also stressed the support of the EU for the majority of Libyans who reject violence and terrorism, oppose human rights abuses and violations, want an inclusion and participation of women and come together in peaceful and patriotic dialogue.

The Benghazi Security Directorate on Tuesday condemned the killing of al-Barasi and confirmed that "those who committed the killing do not represent the Libyan state."

"The Benghazi Security Directorate confirms that investigation is going on in all different departments and units and that tracking continues and will not stop until the perpetrators are captured and brought to justice," the Benghazi Security Directorate said in a statement.

According to local media, al-Barasi was killed in central Benghazi on Tuesday by unknown gunmen before they fled the scene.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya said that al-Barassi had been a vocal critic of corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations and that "her tragic death illustrates the threats faced by Libyan women as they dare to speak out."