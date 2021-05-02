Libyan PM visits power plan project in western Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Saturday visited a power plant in western Tripoli, calling for intensified efforts to ensure power supply in the war-torn country.
During a meeting with officials of the General Electricity Company, the prime minister asked the state-owned company to try its best to stabilize the public power network and prevent any major power blackouts, pledging to provide all possible support for the company, said a statement issued by the prime minister's information office.
According to the statement, Dbeibah was briefed by engineers about the stages and timetable of the construction of the plant, of which four units would generate 670 megawatts.
Libya has been suffering frequent daily power blackouts due to years of armed conflict and instability.
