Xinhua Commentary: Collapse of anti-China group in Hong Kong historical inevitability

HONG KONG, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chris Tang, secretary for security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, will advise the Chief Executive in Council to invoke the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to revoke the company registration of the anti-China group "Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China."

This is a lawful, just and necessary move to safeguard the authority of the national security law in Hong Kong and ensure the city's peace and stability.

Hong Kong has returned from chaos to tranquility and is marching toward a great revival, and it is only a matter of time before the group perishes. Any attempt by the United States and other Western forces to use such organizations in Hong Kong to damage "one country, two systems" is doomed to fail.

Suspected of committing acts deemed criminal under the national security law and having connections with foreign political organizations, the group and its related members have been prosecuted for incitement to subvert the state power. The law-enforcement operations against the group actually reflect the spirit of the rule of law. No illegal activities or organizations that endanger national security and disrupt social order can escape legal punishment.

The notorious group, acting as a foreign agent, has made subverting the state power and overthrowing the leadership of the ruling party its so-called guiding principle. Over the past three decades, it has never ceased to incite hatred against the country and the ruling party, and to challenge the red line of national security, destabilizing Hong Kong in the name of "democracy."

Over the past two years, the group even intensified its efforts to hold illegal rallies and instigate violent confrontations. It openly lobbied foreign organizations to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, urged the United States to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, and pushed for a "color revolution." Those activities have seriously damaged the fundamental interests of the nation and Hong Kong.

The nature of the group's anti-China destabilization activity in Hong Kong cannot be disguised by claims of "democracy" and "freedom."

Thanks to the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, society is getting back on track, and the rule of law and justice are upheld. The lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents and foreign expatriates are now better protected. Stability and development have become the most important themes in Hong Kong.

However, the United States and other Western forces have refused to accept their failure, supporting criminals, smearing law-enforcement actions and launching malicious attacks on "one country, two systems," which has disclosed their sinister intention to interfere in China's internal affairs by using the Hong Kong issue.

Their desperate struggle simply bucks the historical trend.

More than 10 organizations have presented their petitions to ban the group this year, and a survey in May also showed that the number of respondents supporting its dissolution was the highest in 28 years. The recent arrest of the group's members by police has also received wide support in Hong Kong.

All organizations and individuals that have conspired with external forces to harm Hong Kong will be despised by Hong Kong compatriots.

A secure and stable environment is crucial for Hong Kong to fully leverage its competitive edges. It is necessary to remain alert to forces that have plotted to disrupt the long-term stability of Hong Kong and maliciously interfere in its affairs.

Any attempt to support anti-China elements in Hong Kong is doomed to fail, and the Chinese people's will to safeguard national security and to implement "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong will only grow stronger.

