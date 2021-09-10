Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry urges British politicians to stop vilifying national security law in Hong Kong

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows a billboard about the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

The spokesperson said the relevant members of the "Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China" refused to comply with lawful requests of the Hong Kong police, and the police arrested them in accordance with the implementation rules of the national security law in Hong Kong.

To those British politicians, the national security law in Hong Kong is an eyesore, which laid bare their intention of interfering with the rule of law in Hong Kong, obstructing the law-based governance of the HKSAR government and undermining Hong Kong's peace and stability.

HONG KONG, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Thursday strongly disapproved and firmly opposed the tweet by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab about the Hong Kong police's arrest of members of a notorious anti-China group in accordance with law.

A few Western politicians ignored facts and confused black and white, the spokesperson of the office said, adding that to those politicians, the national security law in Hong Kong is an eyesore, which laid bare their intention of interfering with the rule of law in Hong Kong, obstructing the law-based governance of the HKSAR government and undermining Hong Kong's peace and stability.

That is gross interference into Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large, the spokesperson said.

It is a necessary move to safeguard the authority of the national security law in Hong Kong, demonstrating that laws shall be observed and rigorously enforced, the spokesperson said.

The national security law in Hong Kong protects the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents, but any rights and freedoms have clear borderlines defined by law, the spokesperson said, stressing that those who cross the red lines will be punished by law and no one has the privilege to be above law.

The spokesperson pointed out that major positive changes have taken place in Hong Kong since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong.

People enjoy a peaceful life, social justice is upheld, and the Hong Kong society is back on track, the spokesperson said.

Opinion polls showed that the majority of Hong Kong residents have greater confidence in the future of "one country, two systems" and believe that the freedoms and rights enshrined in the HKSAR Basic Law have not been impacted in any way, the spokesperson said.

Facts have proved that the national security law in Hong Kong protects the safety, stability and tranquillity of Hong Kong and ensures the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said, adding that anyone who truly supports the rule of law in Hong Kong and hopes for prosperity and stability of Hong Kong will applaud the law.

The spokesperson stressed that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs.

The Chinese side urged the politicians to immediately stop supporting anti-China destabilizing forces in Hong Kong, stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and its rule of law, and stop meddling with China's internal affairs in any form. Otherwise, they will be firmly counterattacked by the Chinese people, said the spokesperson.

