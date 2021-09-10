We Are China

Racers compete during MXGP qualifying race at 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

Xinhua) 16:38, September 10, 2021

Racers compete during the MXGP qualifying race at the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship in Afyon, Turkey, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

