We Are China

Hukou Waterfall roars into early autumn

Ecns.cn) 10:42, September 09, 2021

A giant, roaring torrent carrying a large amount of yellow sediment has created a spectacular early autumn scene at Hukou Waterfall, Yellow River in Qinjin Valley. (Photo: China News Service/Lan Hua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)