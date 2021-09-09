Home>>
Hukou Waterfall roars into early autumn
(Ecns.cn) 10:42, September 09, 2021
A giant, roaring torrent carrying a large amount of yellow sediment has created a spectacular early autumn scene at Hukou Waterfall, Yellow River in Qinjin Valley. (Photo: China News Service/Lan Hua)
