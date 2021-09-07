Home>>
Kindergartens in Changsha kick off new semester
(Xinhua) 09:32, September 07, 2021
A boy arrives at a kindergarten with his mother in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 6, 2021. Kindergartens in the city kicked off a new semester in orderly manner with sufficient COVID-19 precaution measures. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
