Kindergartens in China start businesses to survive pandemic

As kindergartens in China haven't resumed operations amid the epidemic, many have started businesses to ensure income.

A kindergarten in Jinan, east China's Shandong province, has had good business temporarily selling barbecued food in order to secure the salaries of the teachers.

"I don't want the teachers to worry about their salaries," said the director of the school.

Insiders pointed out that with a license for catering service and health certificates for the workers, kindergartens are well equipped for cooking to help increase profits for staff income.

Another nursery school in Baoding, north China's Hebei province, followed suit in this inventive business venture. Although the school didn't advertise the business among the parents of the children, many volunteered to support the school and thought such a move was really creative.

"The profits we make will be divided among the teachers and if we made a loss, I will also ensure the basic salaries of the teachers involved in the business," said the director of the school.

A kindergarten in Lijiang, Yunnan province, started to make and sell stuffed steamed buns. "Now we have an average of 70 orders every day and most of the customers are the students and parents," noted the director of the school.

"I want to shoulder the responsibility for the teachers and workers at the school and help all members survive the pandemic with my efforts," the director added.