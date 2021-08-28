Home>>
China has nearly 300,000 kindergartens
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China had more than 290,000 kindergartens by 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Education Friday.
Among them, over 80 percent are public-interest kindergartens that provide quality preschool education, the ministry said.
Statistics also show more than 10,000 new kindergartens were registered in 2020, a 3.75-percent rise from last year's record.
