China has nearly 300,000 kindergartens

Xinhua) 10:44, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China had more than 290,000 kindergartens by 2020, according to data released by the Ministry of Education Friday.

Among them, over 80 percent are public-interest kindergartens that provide quality preschool education, the ministry said.

Statistics also show more than 10,000 new kindergartens were registered in 2020, a 3.75-percent rise from last year's record.

