In June 2021, Pu'er City's first pilot project with the development model of "beef cattle + insurance + credit" was launched in Mangdong Village, Lancang County. About 3 months have passed, and now there has been a herd of 1780 beef cattle in Mangdong Village, with an average of 3.4 per household, of which 1117 are progenitive cows. It is reported that nearly 95 farmers are willing to raise more progenitive cows through the "beef cattle + insurance + credit" policy.