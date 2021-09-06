Reenactment of 1812 Battle of Borodino held in Russia

Xinhua) 09:54, September 06, 2021

Participants take part in the reenactment of the 1812 Battle of Borodino between Russia and the invading French army near the Borodino village, outside Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 5, 2021. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)