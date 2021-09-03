China to share technological development fruits with world: Xi

Xinhua) 09:54, September 03, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park, a steel mill-turned cultural and sports complex, in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will share its technological development achievements with the world, President Xi Jinping said Thursday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

