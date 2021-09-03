China to promote implementation of negative list for cross-border services trade: Xi

September 03, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows the venue of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) at Shougang Park, a steel mill-turned cultural and sports complex, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the implementation of a negative list for cross-border trade in services across the country, President Xi Jinping said Thursday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

