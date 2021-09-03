China willing to work with all countries to promote global economic recovery, growth: Xi

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2021 shows the container terminal of the Lianyungang Port in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with all countries to jointly promote global economic recovery and growth, President Xi Jinping said Thursday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

