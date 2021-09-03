China to improve rules on services sector: Xi

Xinhua) 09:40, September 03, 2021

People enjoy the view of Lujiazui at the Bund in east China's Shanghai.(Xinhua/Chen Fei)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will optimize the rules governing the services sector, President Xi Jinping said Thursday while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

