China to explore building national demo zones for innovative development of services trade: Xi

Xinhua) 09:39, September 03, 2021

Aerial photo shows a view of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will explore the building of national demonstration zones to promote the innovative development of services trade, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

