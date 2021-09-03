Xi calls for tackling problems in global economy, trade, investment with "golden keys"

Xinhua) 09:37, September 03, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday referred to peace, development and win-win cooperation as the "golden keys" to solving problems in international economy, trade and investment in an effort to work together to create a better future.

He made the remarks while addressing the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services via video.

