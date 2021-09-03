Home>>
Panda-shaped photovoltaic plant demonstrates China's firm effort on cutting carbon emission
(Xinhua) 08:37, September 03, 2021
China puts forward peaking carbon emission by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. To meet target, clean energy has been promoted nationwide. In Datong, N China, photovoltaic plant shaped like panda was put to use in June, 2017. Let's find out what these big guys can do...
