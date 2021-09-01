West Coast Fossil Park in Langebaanweg, South Africa

Xinhua) 08:44, September 01, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 31, 2021 shows exhibits at West Coast Fossil Park in Langebaanweg, South Africa. The park has well-preserved fossil faunal remains that date to circa 5.2 million years ago. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)