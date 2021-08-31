Languages

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Flamingos seen in river in Velddrif town, South Africa

(Xinhua) 10:30, August 31, 2021

Flamingos are seen in a river in Velddrif town, South Africa, on Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)


