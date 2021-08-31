Home>>
Flamingos seen in river in Velddrif town, South Africa
(Xinhua) 10:30, August 31, 2021
Flamingos are seen in a river in Velddrif town, South Africa, on Aug. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- South African teacher training project supported by Chinese universities launched online
- Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine widely accepted in S. Africa
- South Africa reviewing data of Chinese, Russian vaccines for registration
- Zijin Mining Group from China launches Garatau Platinum Mine in South Africa, bringing jobs to local community
- South Africa to roll out eVisas to visitors from China, India, Nigeria, Kenya and 10 other countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.