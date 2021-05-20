South African to roll out eVisas to visitors from China, India, Nigeria, Kenya and 10 other countries

Johannesburg, May 20 (People's Daily Online) -- Led by the Department of Home Affairs, work is underway to reform the visa and immigration regime and to bring about the full roll-out of eVisas to visitors from China, India, Nigeria, Kenya and 10 other countries, with the purpose of strengthening the capability for the long term sustainability of tourism in South Africa.

In the Tourism Budget Vote presented on May 18, 2021, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism SA, highlighted the department's vision and strategic focal points for the 2021/22 financial year.

“As we deliver this Budget Vote, we are confident and proud of our collective resilience and determined on our new path to recovery. We therefore undertake to grow the tourism sector, which will contribute towards creating a more inclusive and transformed South Africa,” the minister said.

During the speech, she said the main focus of the programmes in this financial year will be on the implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan. For the financial year 2021/22, the Department’s budget allocation comes to about R2,429.6 billion, of which R1,297 billion is for transfers to SAT (South Africa Tourism).

The Department will expand its Incubation Programme to support tourism youth owned SMMEs and increase the participation of women at all levels of the tourism sector.

To rekindle demand, domestic marketing efforts will be intensified in this financial year, including marketing of various attractions, deal driven campaigns and digital engagements aimed at reaching South Africans of all ages, races and classes.

“Our international campaign will be bolstered by our continued participation in multilateral and other fora such as the AU, WTTC, G20, WEF and UNWTO, the minister said. “We will intensify our cooperation efforts with neighbouring countries in the SADC region and work towards a regional value proposition and the implementation of the SADC Tourism Programme.”

The department is working with Department of Home Affairs to reform the visa and immigration regime and to bring about the full roll-out of eVisas to visitors from China, India, Nigeria, Kenya and 10 other countries.

“We have to decisively change the face of our tourism industry and not simply return the tourism sector to where it was before the pandemic. This means our task is not only to build back better, but also to build forward different,” the minister said.

