World Penguin Day marked in South Africa

Xinhua) 10:46, April 26, 2021

African penguins lie on the beach at Boulders Penguin Colony, Simon's Town, southwest South Africa, April 25, 2021. The African penguin is endemic to coastal areas of southern Africa. It has experienced rapid population declines over the past century as a result of over exploitation for food, habitat modification of nesting sites, oil spillages, and competition for food resources with commercial fishing. April 25 marks World Penguin Day, which is a celebratory and educative initiative that encourages people to learn more about penguins and their environment. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

