South African teacher training project supported by Chinese universities launched online

A ceremony to launch the South African Training and Development of High Level Skilled Technical, Vocational Education and Training Practitioners at Chinese Universities as well as High Tech Industries, led by the Ministry of Basic Education of South Africa and entrusted to the Chinese Culture and International Education Exchange Center, was held online recently.

The project will improve South African technical and vocational educator’s skills in delivering the implementation of the 4th Industrial Revolution which will contribute to the improvement of the South African economy, skills development, as well as aid in the reduction of poverty and inequality.

Six Chinese universities will train 100 teachers with bachelor's degrees in mathematics, physics, chemistry, computer automation, artificial intelligence, and other subjects for South African public middle schools in order to meet the urgent needs of South African public schools for high-level and experienced teachers, and to improve the teaching capabilities of South African middle schools in relevant subjects, as well as providing students with opportunities for further study. Onward employment will also help provide a solid knowledge base.

Zhao Min, president of Wenzhou University, Cui Xiaolin, vice-president of the Guangxi University for Nationalities, Ma Tinghuai, president of the International College of Nanjing University of Information Engineering, Fei Wenxiao, vice-president of Mianyang Normal University, and Zhao Qiu, president of the International College of Nanjing Polytechnic Vocational University also attended the launching ceremony as guests. They expressed their expectations for the implementation of the project and are full of confidence in the success of the project.

Zukile Mvalo, deputy director general of the South African Department of Higher Education, expressed hope in that the students can learn as much as possible from the Chinese experience and knowledge so as to help improve basic education in South Africa.

“If the project is successful, a large-scale teacher training project will be carried out in South Africa,” Sesi Nxesi, director of the South African Education and Training Agency said. The director of the Chinese Culture and International Education Exchange Center, Lu Zhilei, said they will increase their sponsorship to provide learning opportunities for more South African students in the future.

There are a total of 50 vocational colleges in South Africa, as well as the Ministry of Basic Education and provincial education departments, assisting in the process of selecting students. The specially designated course will be hosted online starting from the second week of September.

After the SA students arrive in China, all of them will work with Chinese teachers in the last year of their studies, participating in teaching activities and gaining more teaching experience.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)