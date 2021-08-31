China’s first artificially-bred loris baby born in Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:53, August 31, 2021

Recently, a baby loris was born at a wild animal rescue center in Dehong Dai and Jingpo autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. It is reported to be China's first loris baby that was given birth to in an artificially-bred environment.

In their house, the mother embraced the 10-day-old baby in her arms who was enjoying his sweet nap and presenting a lovely countenance to all. After getting enough sleep, the female loris cheerfully climbed onto the wire mesh while the baby clutched onto his mother in a playful manner.

Lorises, which are under national first-class protection, feature a small size, slowness in physical movement as well as big round eyes.

Staff members explain that such breeding experiments lay a foundation for lorises' future return to the wild.

