People celebrate Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Xinhua) 10:26, August 31, 2021

A devotee lights candles at a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 30, 2021. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)