Home>>
People celebrate Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh
(Xinhua) 10:26, August 31, 2021
A devotee lights candles at a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 30, 2021. Janmashtami is an annual festival that marks the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Chinese-built runway project in Bangladesh to boost regional connectivity
- Interview: COVID-19 origins tracing should not be politically motivated, says Bangladeshi FM
- COVID-19 origins tracing should not be politically manipulated, says Chinese envoy to Bangladesh
- Bangladesh signs MoU to manufacture China's Sinopharm COVID-19 inactivated vaccine
- Royal Bengal Tiger at Bangladeshi Zoo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.