Xi elaborates on China's approaches to handling ethnic affairs

Xinhua) 13:08, August 30, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pays high attention to consolidating the sense of community for the Chinese nation, and has called for high-quality development of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s work on ethnic affairs in the new era.

At a landmark conference held in Beijing on Friday and Saturday, Xi laid out the correct approaches with Chinese characteristics to handling ethnic affairs.

-- The historical position of the Party's ethnic work in the new era must be understood from the strategic perspective of national rejuvenation.

-- Guiding all ethnic groups to jointly strive for fully building a modern socialist country must be taken as a crucial task of the Party's ethnic work in the new era.

-- Forging the sense of community for the Chinese nation must be the focus of the Party's ethnic work in the new era.

-- The right perspective of the Chinese nation's history must be upheld, and the sense of national identity and pride must be boosted.

-- All ethnic groups must be equal, and the banner of the unity of the Chinese nation must be held high.

-- The system of regional ethnic autonomy must be upheld and improved, and the implementation of the CPC Central Committee's policies and decisions as well as China's laws and regulations must be guaranteed.

-- The sense of belonging for the Chinese nation must be established, and extensive exchanges and communication among various ethnic groups as well as their integration must also be promoted.

-- Ethnic affairs must be governed in accordance with the law, and national sovereignty, security and development interests must be resolutely safeguarded.

-- The CPC's leadership over ethnic work must be upheld.

-- Fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation is a critical element of safeguarding the fundamental interests of all ethnic groups.

-- Efforts should be made to ensure that the interests of all ethnic groups are realized in the process of realizing the overall interests of the Chinese nation.

-- Neither Han chauvinism nor local ethnic chauvinism is conducive to the development of a community for the Chinese nation.

-- Ethnic separatism and religious extremism should be continuously eliminated, and international anti-terrorism cooperation needs to be strengthened.

