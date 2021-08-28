Senior legislator urges innovation-led revitalizing of northeast China
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator called for fully leveraging the leading and supporting role of scientific and technological innovations to make new progress in revitalizing northeast China.
Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection to northeast China's Jilin Province from Tuesday to Thursday.
During the visit, Wang learned about automobile manufacturing, the research, launch, and application of satellites, study on advanced producing technology of optical systems, and other high-tech use in upgrading traditional industries.
He urged efforts to step up the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy to improve the quality and competitiveness of the economy.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China mulls law revision to advance innovation in science, technology
- Beijing to accelerate digital technology innovation
- Bringing China prosperity with sci-tech innovation
- Sci-tech innovation advances Tibet's agricultural development
- China makes progress in original innovation: official
- Blueprint unveiled for central region's growth
- China to help stimulate innovation vitality of female sci-tech talents
- China lists 100 technological hot topics for innovation
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.