Senior legislator urges innovation-led revitalizing of northeast China

Xinhua) 14:19, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator called for fully leveraging the leading and supporting role of scientific and technological innovations to make new progress in revitalizing northeast China.

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection to northeast China's Jilin Province from Tuesday to Thursday.

During the visit, Wang learned about automobile manufacturing, the research, launch, and application of satellites, study on advanced producing technology of optical systems, and other high-tech use in upgrading traditional industries.

He urged efforts to step up the implementation of the innovation-driven development strategy to improve the quality and competitiveness of the economy.

