China to help stimulate innovation vitality of female sci-tech talents

Xinhua) 09:43, July 20, 2021

Scientists monitor the operation of China's Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (HXMT) at the Institute of High Energy Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China will ramp up efforts to help stimulate the innovation vitality of female scientific and technological (sci-tech) talents, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The ministry and the All-China Women's Federation, as well as other 11 departments, have launched a series of measures to support female researchers in playing a greater role in sci-tech innovation.

These measures include training high-level female sci-tech talents, supporting their innovation and entrepreneurship capabilities, improving evaluation mechanisms for them, and supporting their research during pregnancy and nursing periods.

The ministry will work with relevant departments to implement these measures so as to create a better environment for female sci-tech talents.

