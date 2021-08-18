China mulls law revision to advance innovation in science, technology

Xinhua) 09:19, August 18, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national lawmakers on Tuesday began deliberating a draft revision to the law on scientific and technological progress, as the country seeks to advance the quality and efficiency of its innovation in science and technology.

The draft was presented to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first reading.

It would add three chapters to the existing law -- "basic research," "regional scientific and technological innovation" and "international scientific and technological cooperation" -- bringing the law to a total of 11 chapters and 106 articles.

To strengthen basic research and innovation capabilities, the draft proposes establishing an investment mechanism to provide stable support for basic research, and increasing the proportion of funds for basic research in the total sum of funds for research and development across society.

It also calls for a focus on major scientific issues related to scientific and technological frontiers, economic and social development, and national security, and a focus on enhancing the capacity for related innovation.

Highlighting breakthroughs in key and core technologies, the draft urges the construction and strengthening of the country's strategic scientific and technological strengths: national laboratories, national science and technology research and development institutions, high-level research universities and leading enterprises in science and technology.

To further stimulate the vitality of scientific and technological innovation, the draft stresses the importance of creating a favorable environment for scientific and technological personnel.

It also proposes improving relevant legal responsibilities and banning scientific and technological research, developments and applications that endanger national security or human health, harm public interests, or violate the integrity or ethics of scientific research.

Strengthening scientific and technological innovation is top of the list of tasks in the 14th Five-Year Plan. Hefty investments are already pouring in to power innovation and growth.

In the first half of this year, China's economy expanded 12.7 percent year on year, while investment into high-tech industries surged 23.5 percent year on year.

The current law on scientific and technological progress was enacted in 1993 and revised in 2007.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)