China urges Japan not to mislead the next generation

Xinhua) 09:14, August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Japan unveiling a defense white paper for children, and has lodged solemn representations with Japan, urging Japan not to mislead the next generation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Japan's defense ministry on Aug. 16 released a 30-page white paper for elementary and junior high school students on its website, which covers China's military development, the Diaoyu Islands and the South China Sea issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that China already stated its solemn position on Japan's 2021 defense white paper before, saying China firmly opposes Japan's unreasonable accusations against China's regular national defense construction, irresponsible remarks on China's legitimate maritime activities, and hype about the so-called "China threat."

"It is unconstructive for Japan to highlight external threats to minors and incite confrontation," Zhao said.

He urged Japan to face up to and reflect on history, learn the lesson from history earnestly, and not mislead its own nationals, especially the next generation.

