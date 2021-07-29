China urges Japan to honor promise, safeguard WHL's reputation

Xinhua) 09:41, July 29, 2021

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged Japan to honor its promise and safeguard the reputation of the World Heritage List (WHL) and the authority of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) with real actions.

The call came after Amami-Oshima Island, Tokunoshima Island, the northern part of Okinawa Island and Iriomote Island of Japan were inscribed on the WHL of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday, at the extended 44th session of the WHC.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the Japanese side has made its promise in verbal and written forms to the member states of the WHC, including China and UNESCO, that it would not extend the inscribed area beyond the land areas of Amami-Oshima Island, Tokunoshima Island, the northern part of Okinawa Island and Iriomote Island for any reasons in the future.

The decision adopted at the session also reiterated Japan's pledge, said Zhao at a daily press briefing.

"We hope the Japanese side can honor its promise and safeguard the reputation of the WHL and the authority of the WHC with real actions," added the spokesperson.

