"Most beautiful birds of China" spotted in Fujian province
(People's Daily Online) 13:56, August 27, 2021
|Blue-throated bee-eaters perched on tree branches, waiting for insects to pass by. (Photo/Li Guochao)
Members of a photographers association in Wuping county, southeast China's Fujian province recently captured photos of blue-throated bee-eaters, otherwise known as the Merops viridis, in Kongxia village of Wuping county, located in the Liangye Mountain National Nature Reserve within the province.
The Merops viridis is hailed as the "most beautiful bird of China." This time a total of around 60 to 80 of these birds were sighted, as well as about 60 of their nests.
The species, under national second-class protection, grows to 26 to 28 centimeters. It has a red nape, black eye patches, and a signature blue throat.
