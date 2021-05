Blue-tailed bee-eaters are seen at Wuyuanwan blue-tailed bee-eater nature reserve in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 30, 2021. In recent days, a large number of blue-tailed bee-eaters are busy nesting, courting or looking for mates at Wuyuanwan blue-tailed bee eater nature reserve in Xiamen. With the coming of their breeding season, more of them will come back here from South Asia for reproduction. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)