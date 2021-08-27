China, Cambodia to co-chair meeting on demining operation

Xinhua) 09:13, August 27, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Cambodia will jointly chair a meeting on humanitarian demining action via video link on Sep. 14, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Tan Kefei said Thursday at a press conference.

Attendees at the meeting of the experts' group on humanitarian demining action under the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus include representatives from member states of the ADMM-Plus and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the spokesperson said.

The meeting will see in-depth communication and discussions on the opportunities and challenges regarding demining cooperation, said Tan, adding that China stands ready to work with all members of the ADMM-Plus mechanism to advance all-level cooperation in all aspects.

