Colombian president extends greetings to Xi via video
BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Colombian President Ivan Duque extended thanks and greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and the Chinese people recently via video.
Duque said that Colombia is deeply grateful for China's continuous support and help since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, especially the recent support for Colombia's COVID-19 vaccination program, which has further strengthened the relationship.
The sustained development of bilateral friendship has created more development opportunities for the two nations, Duque said, adding that Colombia sincerely thanks China for its material donations and technological assistance, as well as its efforts to facilitate Colombia's procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.
He recalled the sincere speech delivered by Xi to the Colombian people in March, saying it will always be remembered by them.
Although COVID-19 has kept Colombia and China apart, the two nations' joint fight against the pandemic has made their relations closer, and the relationship will take on a new look in the post-pandemic era, he said, adding that just as Xi said, bilateral cooperation will be elevated to a new level.
He said he sincerely wishes China prosperity with the people living happily in a harmonious society.
