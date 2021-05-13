Home>>
People receive China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
(Xinhua) 16:26, May 13, 2021
A health worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at the Diamond Island in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 12, 2021. To date, more than 1.82 million out of the country's 16 million population had been vaccinated against the virus, a government report said. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Photos
