Egypt approves Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

April 28, 2021

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly (C), Health Minister Hala Zayed (2nd L) and Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (2nd R) pose for photos after a signing ceremony in Cairo, Egypt, April 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

CAIRO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) approved the Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Egypt, said the authority in a statement on its Facebook page on early Wednesday.

Mahmoud Yassin, head of EDA's Central Administration for Biological and Innovative Products, said "the step is part of the state's efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 and provide the vaccines for all citizens."

He added that "the EDA has authorized the license of using the vaccine after carrying out the required assessment based on the international and domestic conditions to ensure the effectiveness and quality of the vaccine."

Egypt has approved so far China's Sinopharm, Russia's Sputnik V, and Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, the statement added.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly (1st R) holds talks with Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang (2nd L) in Cairo, Egypt, April 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

In January, Egypt began a nationwide campaign of COVID-19 vaccination, starting with the medical staff of government hospitals.

On April 21, Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines and Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac signed an agreement to manufacture the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in the North African country.

