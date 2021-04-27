El Salvador receives more Sinovac vaccines

Xinhua) 13:30, April 27, 2021

SAN SALVADOR, April 26 (Xinhua) -- El Salvador on Monday received a third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, local authorities said.

Salvadoran Health Minister Francisco Alabi and China's Ambassador to El Salvador Ou Jianhong were among the officials to receive the Chinese-made vaccine.

"Teamwork and making the health of the population a priority have been a fundamental part" of the country's anti-COVID campaign, Alabi said in a brief speech.

Ou said the shipment clearly shows the friendly cooperation between the two nations.

"The two countries' cooperation in vaccines has reflected Chinese responsibility, capacity, efficiency and speed, and has also demonstrated our good will in supporting El Salvador in fighting the pandemic and benefiting the Salvadoran people," Ou said.

The shipment was transported to the Health Ministry's distribution center for delivery to the different vaccination centers.

El Salvador launched its vaccination drive on Feb. 17, with the goal of immunizing 4.5 million people.

As of Sunday, the Central American country registered 68,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,106 deaths from the disease, according to local health authorities.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)