Zimbabwean president to get 2nd Sinovac vaccine dose

Xinhua) 10:15, April 22, 2021

HARARE, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will get his second dose of the Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine in the town of Kwekwe, Midlands Province on Thursday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Wednesday.

She said this while presenting the post-cabinet media briefing.

Mnangagwa received his first shot of Sinovac vaccine from China in the resort town of Victoria Falls a month ago.

Mutsvangwa said citizens are free to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the country without prejudice.

To date, Zimbabwe has administered 288,229 first doses of vaccine and 36,778 second doses to its citizens since the vaccination program began on Feb. 18.

