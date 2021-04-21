Sinovac supplies 260 million COVID-19 vaccines globally

Xinhua) 10:50, April 21, 2021

A medical worker arranges Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in Ecatepec, Mexico, on April 16, 2021. (Xinhua/David de la Paz)

BOAO, Hainan, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese vaccine producer Sinovac has provided a total of 260 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world. More than 60 percent of these were supplied abroad, said Yin Weidong, chairman and CEO of Sinovac, at a sub-forum of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference on Tuesday.

Sinovac has worked with foreign enterprises on vaccine research and development and has transferred its technology to co-production globally. The company especially passed on its production technology to countries that lack vaccine research capacity, Yin said.

Sinovac now produces more than six million vaccine doses per day and has been licensed for emergency use in nearly 40 countries globally, he added.

"We can produce two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year," said Yin.

Sinovac is a major Chinese pharmaceutical firm.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)