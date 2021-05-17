4th batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Cambodia
Photo taken on May 16, 2021 shows a package of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
PHNOM PENH, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A flight carrying the fourth batch of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Cambodia purchased from the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Sunday.
Cambodia launched a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10. To date, some 2.06 million out of the 10-million-target population have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
Cambodia logged 350 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 22,184 with 150 deaths and 12,120 recoveries.
Workers transfer a package of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from a plane onto a refrigeration vehicle at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 16, 2021. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Workers transfer a package of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from a plane onto a refrigeration vehicle at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on May 16, 2021. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Photo taken on May 16, 2021 shows packages of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Phearum/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- People receive China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Cambodia receives 3rd batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
- Cambodia receives 3rd batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
- Chinese company builds "green expressway" in Cambodia
- Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.